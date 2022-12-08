Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corp Band Have Some Fun [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Marine Corp Band Have Some Fun

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marine Corp Band members play during an airshow on Marine Corp Base Hawaii, Oahu, Hawaii, August 12, 2022. The airshow displayed numerous military aircraft and was open to the public. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7371659
    VIRIN: 220812-A-AJ619-1011
    Resolution: 5778x3852
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corp Band Have Some Fun [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    marine corp
    25 ID
    band

