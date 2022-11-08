Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    624 TH Civil Engineer Squadron Keeps Bellows Cool [Image 2 of 3]

    624 TH Civil Engineer Squadron Keeps Bellows Cool

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Senior Airman Veron Ceno checks the refrigerant pressure on a manifold gage to ensure levels are safe to replace an HVAC system. The 624th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) spent their annual tour inspecting and replacing HVAC system at Bellows Air Force Station, Aug. 12, 2022. The CES had the opportunity to built-up unit readiness and maintain the facilities so active duty members, military retirees, Reservists, National Guard and DoD employees can enjoy what Bellows AFS has to offer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 20:43
    Photo ID: 7371637
    VIRIN: 220811-F-MK831-269
    Resolution: 3538x2358
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 624 TH Civil Engineer Squadron Keeps Bellows Cool [Image 3 of 3], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CES
    Bellows Air Force Station
    624th Civil Engineer Squadron
    HVAC system

