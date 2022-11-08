624 TH Civil Engineer Squadron Keeps Bellows Cool

Senior Airman Bayani Delos and Airman 1st Class Jamie Mercado check the refrigerant pressure on a manifold gage to ensure levels are safe to replace an HVAC system. The 624th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) spent their annual tour inspecting and replacing HVAC system at Bellows Air Force Station, Aug. 12, 2022. The CES had the opportunity to built-up unit readiness and maintain the facilities so active duty members, military retirees, Reservists, National Guard and DoD employees can enjoy what Bellows AFS has to offer.

