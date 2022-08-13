220813-N-IT566-0039 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 13, 2022) Ms. Laurie Zotzky, niece of Hospitalman John E. Kilmer, thanks guests and organizers of the ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of Kilmer’s death for all that they do to keep her uncle’s memory alive. Kilmer was killed, during the attack on “Bunker Hill”, while using his body to shield another man from enemy fire. On June 18, 1953, Kilmer’s mother and brother were presented the Medal of Honor for his actions on Aug. 12, 1952. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 15:49 Photo ID: 7371070 VIRIN: 220813-N-IT566-0095 Resolution: 4711x3141 Size: 3.05 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HN Kilmer Honored by NMTSC, VFW [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.