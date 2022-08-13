Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HN Kilmer Honored by NMTSC, VFW [Image 10 of 11]

    HN Kilmer Honored by NMTSC, VFW

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    220813-N-IT566-0039 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 13, 2022) Ms. Laurie Zotzky, niece of Hospitalman John E. Kilmer, thanks guests and organizers of the ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of Kilmer’s death for all that they do to keep her uncle’s memory alive. Kilmer was killed, during the attack on “Bunker Hill”, while using his body to shield another man from enemy fire. On June 18, 1953, Kilmer’s mother and brother were presented the Medal of Honor for his actions on Aug. 12, 1952. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

    HN Kilmer Honored by NMTSC, VFW

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    VFW
    Navy Medicine
    NMTSC
    HN John E. Kilmer

