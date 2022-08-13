HN Kilmer Honored by NMTSC, VFW

220813-N-IT566-0039 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 13, 2022) Joseph Barna, a Marine that served with Hospitalman John E. Kilmer in Korea, explains how Kilmer saved his life during a graveside ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of his death. Barna also shared other stories of their time together in Korea. Kilmer was killed, during the attack on “Bunker Hill”, while using his body to shield another man from enemy fire. On June 18, 1953, Kilmer’s mother and brother were presented the Medal of Honor for his actions on Aug. 12, 1952. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

