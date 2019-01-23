U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Command's Soldier-scientist, Col. Norman Waters retires after 31 years of service

Col. Norman C. Waters speaks to friends, family and assembled guests as part of his retirement ceremony, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Aug. 12, 2022. Waters ended his career a “Soldier-Scientist” as director, Force Health Protection, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) – during his career, Waters served across the globe helping fight infectious diseases and spearheading research to help better equip and protect U.S. service members. USAMMDA is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the Army Futures Command. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical products designed to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. These products include drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment intended to maximize survival of casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

