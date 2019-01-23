Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Command's Soldier-scientist, Col. Norman Waters retires after 31 years of service

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Command's Soldier-scientist, Col. Norman Waters retires after 31 years of service

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2019

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Col. Norman C. Waters speaks to friends, family and assembled guests as part of his retirement ceremony, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Aug. 12, 2022. Waters ended his career a “Soldier-Scientist” as director, Force Health Protection, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) – during his career, Waters served across the globe helping fight infectious diseases and spearheading research to help better equip and protect U.S. service members. USAMMDA is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the Army Futures Command. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical products designed to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. These products include drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment intended to maximize survival of casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7370914
    VIRIN: 220812-A-PJ332-440
    Resolution: 4496x2991
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

