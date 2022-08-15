29th CAB soldiers pack up their TOC

U.S. Army Pfc. Jayden Redmond, left, Sgt. Jacqulne Blackiston, middle, and Master Sgt. Stephan Ridenour all with the 29th Combat Aviation Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, break down their tactical operations center at Camp Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

