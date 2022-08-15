Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th CAB soldiers pack up their chow tent [Image 1 of 2]

    29th CAB soldiers pack up their chow tent

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Army National Guard soldiers with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade pack up their chow tent at Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    29th CAB soldiers pack up their chow tent
    29th CAB soldiers pack up their TOC

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike 22

