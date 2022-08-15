29th CAB soldiers pack up their chow tent

Maryland Army National Guard soldiers with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade pack up their chow tent at Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US