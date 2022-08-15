Maryland Army National Guard soldiers with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade pack up their chow tent at Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
|08.15.2022
|08.15.2022 14:18
|7370870
|220815-Z-KF832-1007
|4464x2976
|6.72 MB
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|1
|0
This work, 29th CAB soldiers pack up their chow tent [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
