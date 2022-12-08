220812-N-FB730-1082 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Benjamin Meixsell, from Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, directs the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 14:06 Photo ID: 7370856 VIRIN: 220812-N-FB730-1082 Resolution: 3500x2453 Size: 768.1 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.