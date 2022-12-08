220812-N-NO874-1063 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug 12, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Christian McNabb, from Memphis, Tennessee, moves a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Eddie Delvalle)

