220812-N-IX644-3008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) are instructed in shipboard firefighting techniques during a simulated aircraft fire, Aug. 12, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:48 Photo ID: 7370549 VIRIN: 220812-N-IX644-3008 Resolution: 3018x2156 Size: 1.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush Crew Conducts Aircraft Maintenance [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.