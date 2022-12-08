Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Crew Conducts Aircraft Maintenance [Image 17 of 17]

    USS George H.W. Bush Crew Conducts Aircraft Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220812-N-IX644-3008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) are instructed in shipboard firefighting techniques during a simulated aircraft fire, Aug. 12, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

