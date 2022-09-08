Now Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox stands with her crew following the first ever all-female B-52 flight at Barksdale AFB, La., in 2007. Wilcox later became the first B-52 squadron commander in the Air Force in 2022 within the 96th Bomb Squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7370421 VIRIN: 220809-F-FZ712-1111 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 68.87 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt Col Wilcox [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.