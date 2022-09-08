Lt Col Wilcox

Now Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox stands with her crew following the first ever all-female B-52 flight at Barksdale AFB, La., in 2007. Wilcox later became the first B-52 squadron commander in the Air Force in 2022 within the 96th Bomb Squadron.
