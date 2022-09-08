Lt Col Wilcox

Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, stand in front of a B-52 with her children following her change of command ceremony at Barksdale AFB, La., in April 2022. Wilcox is the Air Force's first female B-52 squadron commander.
