Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt Col Wilcox [Image 7 of 7]

    Lt Col Wilcox

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, stand in front of a B-52 with her children following her change of command ceremony at Barksdale AFB, La., in April 2022. Wilcox is the Air Force's first female B-52 squadron commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:02
    Photo ID: 7370422
    VIRIN: 220809-F-FZ712-1112
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 77.3 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Wilcox [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col McNamara
    Col McNamara
    Lt Col Jenkins
    Lt Col Minnig
    Lt Col Minnig
    Lt Col Wilcox
    Lt Col Wilcox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    women
    bombers
    8AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT