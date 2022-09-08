Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, stand in front of a B-52 with her children following her change of command ceremony at Barksdale AFB, La., in April 2022. Wilcox is the Air Force's first female B-52 squadron commander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7370422 VIRIN: 220809-F-FZ712-1112 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 77.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt Col Wilcox [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.