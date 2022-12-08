Baltic Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion, prepares to enter the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 12, 2022. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 09:23 Photo ID: 7370168 VIRIN: 220812-N-PS818-1287 Resolution: 6145x4097 Size: 926.4 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Landing Craft, Air Cushion Boards the Gunston Hall [Image 3 of 3], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.