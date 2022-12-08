Landing Craft, Air Cushion Boards the Gunston Hall

Baltic Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Corey Goodrich, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), holds Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anaile Cardenas as she directs a Landing Craft, Air Cushion, into the Gunston Hall’s welldeck Aug. 12, 2022. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

