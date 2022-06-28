Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220628-N-XH769-1446 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2022) U.S. Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire a 25mm machine gun from a light armored vehicle during a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 28, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

