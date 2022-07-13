220713-N-XH769-2042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines conduct flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 05:19 Photo ID: 7369895 VIRIN: 220713-N-XH769-2042 Resolution: 4961x3307 Size: 978.85 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.