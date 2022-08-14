U.S. National Guard Soldiers from Virginia work through medical training lanes alongside their counterparts from the Tajikistan Ministry of Defense during the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 14, 2022, at a training site near Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 05:12 Photo ID: 7369893 VIRIN: 220814-Z-SM601-1014 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.56 MB Location: DUSHANBE, TJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Tajik troops practice medical skills during Regional Cooperation 22 [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.