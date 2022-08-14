Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Tajik troops practice medical skills during Regional Cooperation 22 [Image 12 of 14]

    U.S., Tajik troops practice medical skills during Regional Cooperation 22

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    An advisor from Advisor Team 3322, assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, serves as a casualty during a medical information exchange with troops assigned to the Tajikistan Ministry of Defense during the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 14, 2022, at a training site near Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

