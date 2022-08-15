Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) execute high speed boat maneuvers to disperse a simulated crashed unmanned aerial system as part of an anti-terrorism training drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at CFAS Aug. 15, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7369818
    VIRIN: 220815-N-WS494-1105
    Resolution: 3851x2905
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022
    CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022
    CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Pacific
    Citadel
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT