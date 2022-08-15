CFAS Conducts Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) execute high speed boat maneuvers to disperse a simulated crashed unmanned aerial system (UAS) as part of an anti-terrorism training drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at CFAS Aug. 15, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP