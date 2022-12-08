Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., address airmen during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2022.During the all call Gen. Brown discussed the National Defense Strategy, Air Force Doctrine and the spectrum of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 02:31 Photo ID: 7369808 VIRIN: 220812-F-YU621-586 Resolution: 1623x1080 Size: 960.29 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.