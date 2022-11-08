Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 8]

    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. shakes hands with 51st Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Wood, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2022. Gen. Brown’s visit came as an effort to reinforce the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 02:31
    Photo ID: 7369805
    VIRIN: 220811-F-YU621-276
    Resolution: 1623x1080
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base
    CSAF Visits Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    CSAF
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT