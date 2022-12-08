Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Spotlight LS2 Antolin [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Spotlight LS2 Antolin

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Rodel Antolin, from Fresno, Calif. and assigned to Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Site Okinawa, sits at a forklift for an environmental portrait taken onboard Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2022. Antolin supports visiting ships with supply unloads, transportation and coordinating vendor services, this includes acting as the communication conduit between ship and shore, as well as operating a forklift for loading supplies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

