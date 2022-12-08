CFAO Spotlight LS2 Antolin

KADENA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Rodel Antolin, from Fresno, Calif. and assigned to Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Site Okinawa, sits at a forklift for an environmental portrait taken onboard Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2022. Antolin supports visiting ships with supply unloads, transportation and coordinating vendor services, this includes acting as the communication conduit between ship and shore, as well as operating a forklift for loading supplies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

