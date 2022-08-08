U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Finn Tipps, an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, practices troop combat casualty care on a training mannequin on August 8, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The skills Tipps has learned from the Air Force, allowed him to know how to provide care to a civilian in an off-base incident. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7369488
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-DN254-1003
|Resolution:
|5993x4001
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Staff Sgt. Tipps provides care in off-base incident [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staff Sgt. Tipps provides care in off-base incident
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT