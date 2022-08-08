Staff Sgt. Tipps provides care in off-base incident

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Finn Tipps, an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, practices troop combat casualty care on a training mannequin on August 8, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The skills Tipps has learned from the Air Force, allowed him to know how to provide care to a civilian in an off-base incident. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

