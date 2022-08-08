Staff Sgt. Tipps provides care in off-base incident

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Finn Tipps, an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, poses for a photo on August 8, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The troop combat casualty care skills Tipps has learned from the Air Force, allowed him to know how to provide care to a civilian in an off-base incident. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

