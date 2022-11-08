Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet OTCN Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet OTCN Visit

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshuagene D Montes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220811-N-KN959-001 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 11, 2022)
    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-23 during a visit to Officer Training Command Newport August 11.

    OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval Officers. (US Navy Photo by LSC Joshua Montes.)

