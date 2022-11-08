220811-N-KN959-001 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 11, 2022)

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-23 during a visit to Officer Training Command Newport August 11.



OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval Officers. (US Navy Photo by LSC Joshua Montes.)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 10:36 Photo ID: 7368991 VIRIN: 220811-N-KN959-003 Resolution: 2464x1640 Size: 0 B Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet OTCN Visit [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshuagene D Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.