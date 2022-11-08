Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet OTCN Visit

220811-N-SAUDER-002 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 11, 2022)

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Indoctrination Candidate Sasha Brownsberger from Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-23 during a visit to Officer Training Command in Newport August 11.

OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval Officers. (US Navy Photo by Candidate Officer Olivia Sauder.)



