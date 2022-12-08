220812-N-AO868-1085 ADRIATIC SEA (August 12, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Austin Cuevas, left, from Waller, Texas, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd class Andrew Paoletti, from New York use an operations manual during an engineering training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Adriatic Sea, August 12, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 07:23 Photo ID: 7368870 VIRIN: 220812-N-AO868-1085 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training [Image 4 of 4], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.