USS San Jacinto conducts engineering team training

220812-N-AO868-1055 ADRIATIC SEA (August 12, 2022) Sailors conduct training on a simulated fire in a gas turbine module aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Adriatic Sea, August 12, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

