U.S., Tajik troops hone skills together as part of Regional Cooperation 22

U.S. National Guard Soldiers from Virginia prepare for a field training exercise alongside their partners from the Tajikistan Ministry of Defense during the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 13, 2022, at a training site near Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia partner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

