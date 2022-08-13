Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Tajik troops hone skills together as part of Regional Cooperation 22 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S., Tajik troops hone skills together as part of Regional Cooperation 22

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers from Virginia prepare for a field training exercise alongside their partners from the Tajikistan Ministry of Defense during the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 13, 2022, at a training site near Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia partner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    RegionalCOOPERATION22

