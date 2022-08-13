U.S., Tajik troops hone skills together as part of Regional Cooperation 22

An advisor from Advisor Team 3320, assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, watches as U.S. National Guard Soldiers from Virginia conduct drills alongside their counterparts from the Tajikistan Ministry of Defense during the military exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 13, 2022, at a training site near Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia partner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

