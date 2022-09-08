Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Helicopter Squadron Conducts Training [Image 9 of 15]

    First Helicopter Squadron Conducts Training

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Two UH-1N Huey heliopters assigned to the First Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., fly over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., during training, August 9, 2022. 1 HS's mission is to provide priority airlift for national-level civil and military senior leadership in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7367599
    VIRIN: 220809-F-WF811-0117
    Resolution: 5681x3780
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Helicopter Squadron Conducts Training [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uh-1n huey
    helicopter
    Air Force
    Air Force District of Washington

