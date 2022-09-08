First Helicopter Squadron Conducts Training

Two UH-1N Huey heliopters assigned to the First Helicopter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., fly past the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., during training, August 9, 2022. 1 HS's mission is to provide priority airlift for national-level civil and military senior leadership in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

