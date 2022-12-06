Ships sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) sails in formation during Valiant Shield 2022 (VS22) with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

