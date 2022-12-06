Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022

    Ships sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022 (VS22). VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 22:15
    Photo ID: 7267899
    VIRIN: 220612-N-CO548-1230
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 288.5 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Ships sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS

    Mobile Bay
    CG 53
    VS22
    ABECSG
    Valiant Shield 2022

