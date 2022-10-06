Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220610-N-XB010-1010 SASEBO, Japan (June 6, 2022) Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, the new commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, gives remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 21:10
    Photo ID: 7267872
    VIRIN: 220610-N-XB010-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony
    USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us 7th fleet
    phibron 11"
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT