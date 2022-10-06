220610-N-XB010-1010 SASEBO, Japan (June 6, 2022) Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, the new commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, gives remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 21:10 Photo ID: 7267872 VIRIN: 220610-N-XB010-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.24 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.