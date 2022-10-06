USS New Orleans hosts PHIBRON 11 Change of Command Ceremony

220610-N-XB010-1005 SASEBO, Japan (June 6, 2022) Captain Greg Baker, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, right, receives the Legion of Merit from Rear Adm. Christopher M. Engdahl, commander, Task Force 76, during Baker’s change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

