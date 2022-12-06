Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22 [Image 3 of 4]

    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos (left), commanding general, 84th Training Command, talks to Soldiers from the 653rd Regional Support Groups Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) team, June 12, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. Castellanos visited the 653rd RSG as they continue to support operations at Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7267637
    VIRIN: 220612-A-EK137-581
    Resolution: 5847x3899
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22
    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22
    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22
    MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    653rd RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT