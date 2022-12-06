Col. Anthony Ely (left), commander, 653rd Regional Support Group, discusses Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) methods used by the 653rd RSG to Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, commanding general, 84th Training Command, June 12, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. Castellanos visited the 653rd RSG as they continue to support operations at Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:29 Photo ID: 7267635 VIRIN: 220612-A-EK137-067 Resolution: 5999x4000 Size: 3.2 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG Miguel Castellanos observes 653rd RSG operations at CSTX 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.