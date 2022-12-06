U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nick W. Biggs, outgoing commander, 191st Air Refueling Squadron, passes the guideon to Col. Douglas Foster, commander, 151st Operations Group, at a change of command ceremony June 12, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. Change of commands are rooted in rich military history which allows subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

This work, 191st Air Refueling Squadron participates in change of command, by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.