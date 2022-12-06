Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    191st Air Refueling Squadron participates in change of command [Image 1 of 18]

    191st Air Refueling Squadron participates in change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 191st Air Refueling Squadron, Utah Air National Guard, participates in a change of command ceremony June 12, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. Change of commands are rooted in rich military history which allows subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7267594
    VIRIN: 220612-Z-DP148-0001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 191st Air Refueling Squadron participates in change of command [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

