    Sgt. Baldeosingh National Guard Readiness Center Renaming Ceremony

    Sgt. Baldeosingh National Guard Readiness Center Renaming Ceremony

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Wayne Becton 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, families and friends attend the National Guard Readiness Center renaming ceremony in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. Juan “Carlos” Baldeosingh in New Bern, North Carolina, June 11, 2022. On June 29, 2009, Baldeosingh, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, was killed in action from an improvised explosive device, which detonated near his vehicle, while on patrol in South Baghdad, Iraq. The renaming of the readiness center is designed to commemorate, reflect on the courage and valor of a fallen Old Hickory Soldier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Wayne Becton, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs) 

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 15:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Baldeosingh National Guard Readiness Center Renaming Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Wayne Becton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    North Carolina National Guard
    Army National Guard

