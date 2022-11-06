Sgt. Baldeosingh National Guard Readiness Center Renaming Ceremony

The family of U.S. Army Sgt. Juan “Carlos” Baldeosingh pose for a group photo during the National Guard Readiness Center renaming ceremony in honor of Baldeosingh in New Bern, North Carolina, June 11, 2022. On June 29, 2009, Baldeosingh, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, was killed in action from an improvised explosive device, which detonated near his vehicle, while on patrol in South Baghdad, Iraq. The renaming of the readiness center is designed to commemorate, reflect on the courage and valor of a fallen Old Hickory Soldier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Wayne Becton, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs)

