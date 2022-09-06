ICTs and C130s

Two C-130 Hercules with the Peoria Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing participate in integrated combat turns at the combat readiness training center in Alpena, MI, June 9, 2022. During Agile Rage ’22, airmen from across the Air National Guard to include the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing came together to execute the Air Force’s agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

