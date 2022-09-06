Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICTs and C130s [Image 10 of 16]

    ICTs and C130s

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Two C-130 Hercules with the Peoria Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing participate in integrated combat turns at the combat readiness training center in Alpena, MI, June 9, 2022. During Agile Rage ’22, airmen from across the Air National Guard to include the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing came together to execute the Air Force’s agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 12:30
    Photo ID: 7267275
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-VT588-0121
    Resolution: 3987x5993
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICTs and C130s [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    air national guard
    124th fighter wing
    agile combat employment
    national guard bereau
    agile rage 22

