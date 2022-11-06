CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 11, 2022) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, C-130J affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” performs at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, June 11, 2022. The Blue Angels appearance marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7266875
|VIRIN:
|220611-N-JH293-1104
|Resolution:
|2862x1908
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CHESTERFIELD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Perform at Spirit of St Louis Airshow [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
