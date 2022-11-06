Blue Angels Perform at Spirit of St Louis Airshow

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 11, 2022) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, C-130J affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” performs at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, June 11, 2022. The Blue Angels appearance marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

